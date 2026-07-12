Kharkiv and five districts of region came under enemy attack: 20 people were injured, including two children. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, the city of Kharkiv and settlements in the Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk, and Izium districts of the Kharkiv region have come under enemy attack, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, and the communications department of the Kharkiv Regional Police, according to Censor.NET.

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Victims of the attacks

It is reported that 20 people were injured as a result of the shelling, including two children.

In the city of Kharkiv, 12 people were affected, including a 14-year-old girl who sustained injuries and a 16-year-old girl who suffered an acute stress reaction.

Seven people were injured in Izium.

In the village of Shevchenkove Pershe, in the Vovchanka district, a 57-year-old man was injured.

The enemy attacked the Nemyshlyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv with UAVs.

Read more: Russians have attacked Kharkiv and Izium: 13 people are reported to have been injured, including 14-year-old girl

What weapons did the Russians use?

The enemy actively deployed various types of weaponry across the Kharkiv region:

1 rocket;

1 multiple launch rocket system;

7 ‘Geran-2’ type UAVs;

3 ‘Molniya’-type UAVs;

4 FPV drones;

30 UAVs (type to be confirmed).

Read more: Day in Kharkiv region: three dead, 50 injured, including four children

Destruction caused by the attacks

It is reported that civilian infrastructure has been damaged and destroyed:

in the city of Kharkiv, 4 blocks of flats, a shopping pavilion, the windows of a café and a bike hire shop, 3 business centres, a warehouse, a petrol station, a tyre fitting shop, a car service centre, a car wash, a garage and 9 cars were damaged;

in the Bohodukhiv district, damage was caused to a warehouse (village of Staryi Merchik), power lines (village of Maksymivka), two private houses, outbuildings, a shop, a non-residential building, a medical facility, a passenger car, an ambulance, and power lines (village of Zolochiv);

in the Kupiansk district, a petrol station was damaged (in the village of Shevchenkove);

in the Izium district, an administrative building, seven multi-storey blocks of flats, three private houses, and two cars were damaged (Izium town).

See more: Ruscists struck 5-story building in Kharkiv with missile: two dead, 20 injured (updated). PHOTOS

Consequences of Russian shelling

















