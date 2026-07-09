Day in Kharkiv region: three dead, 50 injured, including four children

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv and nine settlements in the Kharkiv region. Three people were killed and 50 others were wounded in the shelling, including four children.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Synegubov, head of the Regional State Administration.

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In the city of Kharkiv, a man and a woman, both approximately 60 years old, were killed; 44 people were injured, including boys aged 17, 16, and 3, and a 12-year-old girl; in the village of Shevchenkove, two men aged 48 and 56 and a 22-year-old woman were injured; in the city of Lozova, two men, aged 42 and 52, were injured; on the road between the villages of Husynka and Prosyanka in the Kindrashivska community, a 67-year-old man was injured; in the village of Tsupivka in the Derhachi district, a 57-year-old woman was killed.

Medical personnel also provided assistance to a 56-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man who were injured on July 7 as a result of shelling in the village of Odnorobivka, Zolochiv district, as well as to a 65-year-old woman who was injured on June 24 during shelling in the village of Okhrymivka, Vovchanska district.

The enemy used missiles, KABs, and dozens of drones

Russian troops launched strikes on the Kyiv, Nemyshlyansk, and Shevchenkivsk districts of Kharkiv, using:

3 missiles;

1 guided aerial bomb;

1 "Lancet" UAV;

3 "Molniya" UAVs;

8 FPV drones;

23 drones, the type of which is being determined.

Residential buildings, gas stations, and infrastructure have been damaged

The attacks damaged civilian infrastructure facilities:

In Kharkiv, 2 gas stations, 2 apartment buildings, 4 cars, a utility building, 3 private homes, an educational institution, and a car repair shop were damaged;

An educational facility was damaged in the Bohodukhiv District (the city of Bohodukhiv

In the Kupiansk District, two cars were damaged (in the village of Gusinka and the settlement of Shevchenkove

In the Izyum District, a private home was damaged (in the village of Pogonivka

In the Kharkiv district, a non-residential building—a vehicle repair hangar—was damaged (in the village of Kulinychi);

In the Lozova District, railway infrastructure and power lines were damaged (in the city of Lozova

In the Chuhuiv District, three private homes were damaged (in the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz).

See more: Ruscists struck 5-story building in Kharkiv with missile: two dead, 20 injured (updated). PHOTOS