Ruscists struck 5-story building in Kharkiv with missile: two dead, 20 injured (updated). PHOTOS
On the morning of July 8, 2026, the enemy launched a missile at a residential building in the Nemyshlianskyi district of Kharkiv.
The city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.
Initial details of the enemy attack
According to the mayor, there are fatalities and injuries as a result of the missile strike on the Nemyshlyanskyi district—the exact number and condition of those affected are currently being determined.
"The enemy attacked the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv. Preliminary reports indicate three strikes. We are investigating all the circumstances," said Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.
What preceded it?
- It was previously reported that Russian forces launched missile strikes on Kharkiv overnight: buildings were damaged and there were casualties.
Updated information
According to preliminary information from the Regional Military Administration, the Russian military struck a five-story residential building in the Nemyshlianskyi district.
The consequences and information regarding casualties are currently being determined.
Also this morning, the enemy attacked the Kyivskyi District of Kharkiv with a UAV.
"A strike was recorded at a gas station, causing a fire. There were no casualties," Syniehubov clarified.
What is known about the number of casualties?
According to Terekhov, as of now, one person is known to have died as a result of a missile strike on a residential building. In addition, more than ten people have been injured across all locations hit this morning, and that number is rising.
According to updated figures, the death toll has risen to two, and the number of injured to 20.
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