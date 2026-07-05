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News Drone attack on Kharkiv Drone attacks on gas stations
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Occupiers struck petrol station in Kharkiv with drone: two people were injured

On the afternoon of 5 July, a Russian drone struck the roof of a car wash located on the premises of a petrol station in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. Two employees were injured.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

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The enemy attack took place at around 13:40. According to preliminary information from the public prosecutor’s office, the Russian military used a BM-35 ("Italmas") unmanned aerial vehicle to carry out the strike.

As a result of the attack, two employees, aged 58 and 60, suffered an acute stress reaction. They were given the necessary medical treatment.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Article 438(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

See more: Russian forces launched missile strike on petrol station in Izium: one man was killed, others were injured and there was widespread destruction. PHOTOS

атака на Харків

атака на Харків

атака на Харків

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