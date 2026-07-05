Occupiers struck petrol station in Kharkiv with drone: two people were injured

On the afternoon of 5 July, a Russian drone struck the roof of a car wash located on the premises of a petrol station in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. Two employees were injured.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The enemy attack took place at around 13:40. According to preliminary information from the public prosecutor’s office, the Russian military used a BM-35 ("Italmas") unmanned aerial vehicle to carry out the strike.

As a result of the attack, two employees, aged 58 and 60, suffered an acute stress reaction. They were given the necessary medical treatment.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime (Article 438(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

See more: Russian forces launched missile strike on petrol station in Izium: one man was killed, others were injured and there was widespread destruction. PHOTOS