Russian forces launched missile strike on petrol station in Izium: one man was killed, others were injured and there was widespread destruction. PHOTOS

Today, 5 July 2026, Russian forces launched a missile strike on the town of Izium in the Kharkiv region during the day.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Petrol station hit

According to rescue workers, the Russians attacked a petrol station.

"As a result of the strike, the petrol station building was destroyed and a fire broke out. The control room, the petrol pump and cars were on fire," the statement said.

Read more: Ruscists attack gas station in Dnipropetrovsk region: woman killed, three injured









There are casualties

According to preliminary reports, one man has been killed and there are other casualties.

Operational units of the State Emergency Service and community rescue officers were deployed to deal with the aftermath of the enemy attack.

According to the Regional Military Administration, the injured are women aged 48, 42 and 39. They have been hospitalised.



A fire broke out as a result of the shelling. Five cars were damaged. The petrol station building was destroyed.