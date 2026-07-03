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News Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
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Ruscists attack gas station in Dnipropetrovsk region: woman killed, three injured

Russia strikes gas station in Dnipropetrovsk region: woman killed

Russian occupation forces struck a gas station in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone.

The regional prosecutor's office reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

At around 8:10 a.m., Russian troops attacked a gas station in the Kryvyi Rih district with a drone.

"Preliminary reports indicate that one woman was killed in the attack and three other people were injured. The gas station's facilities and equipment, as well as several vehicles, were damaged," the statement said.

See more: Russia attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region: 10 wounded. PHOTOS

What happened before that?

  • Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Ten people were wounded.

Author: 

gas station (55) shoot out (17856) Dnipropetrovsk region (2429) Kryvorizkyy district (296)
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