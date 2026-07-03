Ruscists attack gas station in Dnipropetrovsk region: woman killed, three injured
Russian occupation forces struck a gas station in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone.
The regional prosecutor's office reported this, according to Censor.NET.
Details
At around 8:10 a.m., Russian troops attacked a gas station in the Kryvyi Rih district with a drone.
"Preliminary reports indicate that one woman was killed in the attack and three other people were injured. The gas station's facilities and equipment, as well as several vehicles, were damaged," the statement said.
What happened before that?
- Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Ten people were wounded.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password