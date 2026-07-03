Ruscists attack gas station in Dnipropetrovsk region: woman killed, three injured

Russian occupation forces struck a gas station in the Dnipropetrovsk region with a drone.

The regional prosecutor's office reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

At around 8:10 a.m., Russian troops attacked a gas station in the Kryvyi Rih district with a drone.

"Preliminary reports indicate that one woman was killed in the attack and three other people were injured. The gas station's facilities and equipment, as well as several vehicles, were damaged," the statement said.

See more: Russia attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region: 10 wounded. PHOTOS

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