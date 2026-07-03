Russia attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region: 10 wounded. PHOTOS

Russian forces have attacked four districts in the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 10 times using drones, artillery, and missiles. Ten people were injured as a result of the shelling.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kryvyi Rih was the hardest hit, with seven people injured. A factory, schools, a shop, blocks of flats, and cars were damaged. Two women, aged 45 and 68, were hospitalised with moderate injuries; the other casualties will receive outpatient treatment.

In the Synelnykove district, the Russians struck the Shakhtarska community. Three casualties were taken to the hospital – a 22-year-old woman and two men aged 33 and 49. Medical staff have assessed their condition as moderate. Cars were also damaged.

In the Nikopol district, the communities of Nikopol, Marganetsk, Myrivka, and Pokrovsk came under enemy attack. A fire broke out there, and a private house and outbuildings were damaged.

In the Kamyanske district, Russian troops attacked the Krynychanska community, where a petrol station and a car were damaged.

Read more: Russia launched missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: there are injuries and damage (updated)

Consequences of the attack













