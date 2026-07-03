Russia launched missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: there are injuries and damage (updated)

Russian troops launched a missile strike on a residential area of Kryvyi Rih late in the evening on July 2.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a statement by Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city’s Defense Council.

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Strike on residential buildings and the consequences of the attack

According to Vilkul, the city was struck by a missile, and there was also a threat of jet-powered drones being deployed toward Kryvyi Rih.

"The city has been hit by an enemy missile. There are cruise missiles in the air heading our way," he said.

Two people were injured as a result of a strike on a densely built-up urban area between apartment buildings. The fires that broke out after the strike have already been extinguished.

Meanwhile, emergency rescue operations are ongoing. Significant damage to residential buildings has been reported, including shattered windows and damaged balconies. Gas and water supplies have been cut off in the area of the strike.

A support center has been set up to assist residents of the damaged apartments.

Update information

At 1:30 a.m. — Seven people were injured in a rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih. Three of them were hospitalized in moderate condition, according to Vilkul, the head of the city’s Defense Council.

As a reminder, Russia continues to attack Ukraine on the night of July 3. Air raid sirens are sounding in a number of regions.

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