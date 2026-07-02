Russia attacks Ukraine on evening of July 2, Air Force says (updated)

On the evening of July 2, the movement of Russian attack unmanned aerial vehicles was recorded in Ukraine's airspace.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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Movement of enemy drones

At 6:02 p.m. - Kharkiv region: a group of UAVs heading toward Izium.

At 6:42 p.m. - UAVs moving toward western Kherson region from the south.

At 6:43 p.m. - UAVs moving toward Sumy from the north.

At 7:47 p.m. - UAVs moving toward Sumy from the south, as well as a jet-powered UAV moving toward Zaporizhzhia from the south.

At 7:50 p.m. - A group of UAVs moving toward Mykolaiv region from the south.

Updated information

At 8:45 p.m. - Sumy region: UAV heading toward Konotop.

At 9:23 p.m. - KABs targeting Sumy and Donetsk regions.

At 9:44 p.m. - Several groups of UAVs on the border of Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, moving toward Barvinkove.

Updated information

At 10:21 p.m. - Enemy tactical aviation activity is reported over the Black Sea.

At 10:23 p.m. - Missile through Kherson region! Heading toward Kryvyi Rih.

At 10:26 p.m. - Two missiles heading toward Kryvyi Rih.

At 10:28 p.m. — Jet-powered UAV heading toward Kryvyi Rih.

See more: Enemy struck educational complex in Sumy with KAB: 11 people reported injured, including three children. PHOTOS (updated)