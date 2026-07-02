Enemy struck educational complex in Sumy with KAB: 11 people reported injured, including three children. PHOTOS (updated)

Today, July 2, Russian troops struck an educational complex in Sumy with a guided aerial bomb. Educational activities for children were being held there during the summer period.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy City Military Administration, Serhii Kryvosheienko, Censor.NET reports.

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Casualties

It is noted that the children had left the educational institution earlier.

According to preliminary data, two female educators at the institution were injured. Their condition is moderate.

Damage

According to preliminary data, three nearby private houses and two private cars were damaged.

The consequences are being eliminated, and information is being clarified.

See also: Russians strike petrol station in Sumy: three civilians injured

Details

As the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, said, the educational institution is located in a residential area. The educational complex building sustained significant damage, and a children’s playground and nearby houses were also damaged.

Two more KABs struck infrastructure facilities.

The full scale of the Russian attack is being clarified.

See more: Attacks on Sumy region: 9-storey block hit and heavy shelling of region over past 24 hours. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Updated information

Later, Hryhorov reported that 11 civilians had already sought medical help after the KAB strike on Sumy community.

Among them are three children. They live nearby and were close to the impact site.

The school hit by the Russian aerial bomb is located among residential houses in a private sector area. A playground, a stadium, shops and people's homes are nearby.

The teenagers have an acute stress reaction.

Adults also sought help with health complaints. A 56-year-old woman is being examined in hospital.

All the others received assistance at the scene or were discharged home after being examined by doctors.

Consequences of the attack













