529 1
Russians strike petrol station in Sumy: Three civilians injured
Russian invaders struck a petrol station in Sumy with a drone.
This was reported by acting mayor Artem Kobzar, Censor.NET informs.
Details
At around 1:40 p.m., Russian invaders attacked one of the petrol stations in the city’s Zarichnyi district with a drone.
"According to preliminary information, three civilians were injured. All of them are receiving the necessary medical assistance.
All relevant services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being clarified," he added.
Background
- It was earlier reported that mobile petrol stations would operate in some communities of the Sumy region after Russia shelled petrol stations.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password