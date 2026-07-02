Russians strike petrol station in Sumy: Three civilians injured

Russian invaders struck a petrol station in Sumy with a drone.

This was reported by acting mayor Artem Kobzar, Censor.NET informs.

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At around 1:40 p.m., Russian invaders attacked one of the petrol stations in the city’s Zarichnyi district with a drone.

"According to preliminary information, three civilians were injured. All of them are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

All relevant services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being clarified," he added.

See more: Occupiers hit petrol stations in Sumy: three people injured. PHOTOS

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