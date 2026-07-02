Due to frequent Russian shelling, gasoline stations in Sumy region are setting up mobile fueling stations

In some communities in the Sumy region, mobile refueling stations will be operating following Russia’s shelling of gas stations.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Trostianets City Council.

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In the Trostianets community in Sumy Oblast, a network of mobile gas stations will be set up to provide residents with fuel. This decision was made after stationary gas stations were damaged by Russian shelling.

The city council reported that fuel will be sold using small mobile fuel trucks.

"Due to damage to gas stations within the community, a network of mobile fueling points will be deployed to supply the population with fuel for their vehicles, where fuel will be dispensed using small mobile fuel trucks," the statement reads.

Fueling locations will change, and fuel will be sold for cash

The city council noted that the locations of the mobile gas stations will be constantly changed for security reasons to reduce the risk of them being hit during Russian attacks.

Fuel will be sold only for cash.

"Fuel will not be sold during air raid alerts," the city council added.

See more: Past 24 hours in Sumy region: 19 communities under enemy attack, seven people wounded. PHOTOS

Russia has repeatedly attacked gas stations in the community

Russian troops regularly strike gas stations in the Sumy region. In particular, on June 17, Yurii Bova, the mayor of Trostianets, reported that all gas stations in the city had been destroyed as a result of Russian shelling.

Following this, the regional military administration announced its intention to set up mobile gas stations to supply the population with fuel.