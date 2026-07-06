There is no fuel shortage in Kharkiv despite regular Russian attacks on petrol stations, - Terekhov

Despite regular Russian strikes on petrol stations, there is no fuel shortage or panic buying in Kharkiv.

This was stated by the mayor, Ihor Terekhov, during a national telethon, according to Censor.NET, citing "Interfax-Ukraine".

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Attacks on Gas Stations

"There’s no panic in Kharkiv – there’s fuel available, and petrol stations are open. Yes, a great many petrol stations were damaged last week, the week before, and there was another incident today (an attack on a petrol station – Ed.). Petrol stations are operating in accordance with the regulations: when an air-raid siren sounds, they cease operations," said Terekhov.

See more: Russian forces launched missile strike on petrol station in Izium: one man was killed, others were injured and there was widespread destruction. PHOTOS

Petrol station security

According to him, the city authorities are working on issuing recommendations regarding additional safety measures at petrol stations.

"We have already held discussions with the owners of these chains on several occasions; there are certain measures being developed to protect petrol stations, and some of them are already being implemented. In addition, we are taking on board advice from the military in order to develop a clear plan of action to prevent damage to petrol stations," said Terekhov.