Russians have attacked Kharkiv and Izium: 13 people are reported to have been injured, including 14-year-old girl
Today, 11 July, Russian forces carried out strikes on Kharkiv and Izium in the Kharkiv region, resulting in casualties.
This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Attacks on Kharkiv
- It is reported that the occupying forces attacked a UAV in the Nemyshlyanskyi district of Kharkiv.
As a result of the attack, eight people are known to have been injured
A warehouse and seven cars were damaged.
- Later, the Russians struck the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv.
As a result of the attack, a 14-year-old girl was injured. The child suffered blast injuries and head injuries. She is in hospital, where medical staff are providing her with all the necessary care.
A fire broke out at the point of impact. State Emergency Service units are dealing with the aftermath.
The attack on Izyum
The Russian army also launched an attack on Izium.
At present, four people are known to have been injured and are receiving medical treatment.
- A 43-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman suffered blast injuries. They have been hospitalised.
- An acute stress reaction was also diagnosed in a 42-year-old woman and a 19-year-old girl.
Medical assistance is being provided to all those affected.
A multi-storey building has been damaged. All the emergency services are at the scene.
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