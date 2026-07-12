Consequences of Russian shelling in Kherson region: two civilians killed and 12 wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, towns and villages in the Kherson region have come under numerous attacks by various types of Russian drones and artillery fire. Russian aircraft also carried out strikes using guided bombs.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kherson region, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known

As a result of the enemy’s aggression, a man and a woman were killed, and a further 12 civilians were injured, one of whom stepped on an enemy landmine.

The strikes also damaged two high-rise blocks and eight private houses, a student hall of residence and two medical facilities, property belonging to a private company, 13 civilian vehicles, four medical vehicles, a school bus and a trolleybus, agricultural machinery, an administrative building, the premises of a shop and a catering establishment, and a mobile phone mast.

Settlements under attack

It is reported that the regional centre, Antonivka, Ingulets, Ingulivka, Kruityi Yar, Bilozerka, Romashkove, Dniprovske, Veletenske, Rozliv, Molodetske, Kizomys, Novodmytrivka, Kyselivka, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Sofiivka, Tomyna Balka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Liubymivka, Khreshchenivka, Novopetrivka, Kucherske, Arkhangelske, Novovorontsovka, Urozhayne, Blakytne, Sagaidachne, Chereshneve, Veremiivka, Blahodativka, Myrolyubivka, Stiike, Borozenske, Vesele, Kozatske.

See more: Occupiers struck minibus in Kherson with drone: two people are reported to have been injured. PHOTOS

Details

In the morning, a Russian drone operator dropped a munition near a group of civilians in a neighbourhood of Kherson known as ‘Zabalk’. As a result, a 53-year-old and a 76-year-old woman, and two men aged 53 and 65, sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to various parts of their bodies. A civilian vehicle was also damaged.

During the day, Russian drones attacked the hospital grounds in the centre of Kherson. As a result, three drivers aged 48, 54 and 60 sustained blast injuries and concussions. Four ambulances and the premises of one of the hospital’s departments were also damaged.

During the day in Kucherske, a 36-year-old woman sustained blast injuries, concussion and facial abrasions as a result of an attack by Russian ‘FPV’-type UAVs.

Later in the evening, Russian aircraft dropped two bombs on Ingulets. As a result, three private houses, an administrative building, a shop and a catering establishment were damaged in the settlement.

In the evening, in the ‘HBK’ neighbourhood of Kherson, a 51-year-old man was injured as a result of an attack by an ‘FPV’-type drone. Police officers evacuated the victim to hospital to receive the necessary medical care.

A few minutes before midnight, in the "Korabel" neighbourhood, a 48-year-old man sustained fatal injuries when ammunition dropped from a drone detonated. Two other civilians, aged 43 and 58, suffered shrapnel wounds. The injured were evacuated to hospital by the police.

In addition, in the "Shumensky" neighbourhood, a 55-year-old employee of a municipal utility company suffered blast injuries and a traumatic amputation of his right foot following the detonation of a homemade enemy "pryanik"-type mine.

Also, in the "HBK" neighbourhood, a 70-year-old woman was found dead in one of the flats. It transpired that she had sustained fatal injuries as a result of Russian shelling on the evening of 10 July.

As a result of drone attacks, two cars were damaged in the "Shumensky" neighbourhood, two high-rise blocks, a trolleybus and six cars in the "HBK" neighbourhood, a private house in Urozhayne, a private property in Novovorontsovka, a student hall of residence and a car in the Korabelny district, one private house each in Antonivka and Stiyke, a children’s hospital building, and a car in Borozenske.

See also: In the Kherson region, the Russians are scattering explosives in packets of tissues and other household items, according to the Regional Military Administration

Consequences of the attacks



















