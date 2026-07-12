Occupiers struck minibus in Kherson with drone: two people are reported to have been injured. PHOTOS

Russian occupiers continue to terrorise the civilian population of Kherson, targeting public transport in particular.

This was reported by Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, a minibus has once again come under enemy fire. At around 8.00 am, the Russians struck a bus in the centre of Kherson using a drone.

According to preliminary reports, the driver may have suffered a concussion. A man who was standing next to the minibus was injured. He is currently in the hospital.

Read more: Two people killed and 32 wounded in Russian strikes on Kherson region

Consequences of the attack





Read more: Three people have been killed and 12 injured as result of Russian attacks on Kherson region











