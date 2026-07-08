Three people have been killed and 12 injured as result of Russian attacks on Kherson region

On 8 July 2026, the Russian army attacked settlements in the Kherson region using artillery, mortars and various types of drones, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, according to Censor.NET.

As of 17:30, it has been reported that three people have died and 12 have been injured as a result of the Russian aggression.

Victims of the attacks

It is reported that in Kherson, two men aged 72 and 53 and a 72-year-old woman were killed in drone attacks.

A further 12 residents were also injured by Russian UAVs in the regional capital – the enemy directed the drones at transport, at road junctions and at buildings.

Damage

It is reported that private homes, public transport vehicles and private cars have been damaged.

Read more: Two people killed, 17 injured in Russian shelling in Kherson region during day