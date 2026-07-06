Two people killed, 17 injured in Russian shelling in Kherson region during day

Two people were killed, and 17 others were injured, including children and medical workers, in Russian attacks in the Kherson region during the day.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Attacks from the air and ground on civilian settlements

According to the investigation, on July 6, 2026, the Russian army shelled settlements in the Kherson region using aircraft, tube artillery and mortars, and also used drones of various types.

"According to the investigation, throughout July 6, 2026, the Russian army attacked settlements in the Kherson region with aircraft, tube artillery, mortars and drones of various types," the statement said.

As of 5:30 p.m., the deaths of two people have been confirmed, while 17 others were injured. Children are among the wounded.

Read more: Six people, including four police officers, injured in Russian shelling of Kherson region

Strikes on cars, villages and civilian infrastructure

In Kherson, two men aged 58 and 59 were killed in a drone attack on a civilian car. Two women were also wounded.

In the regional center and Komyshany, nine more civilians, including medical workers, were injured in the shelling.

During the day, Russian troops carried out air strikes. Four people were injured in Zelenivka, including two girls aged 17 and 11. In Muzykivka, two more local residents were wounded under similar circumstances.

Private houses and apartment buildings, cultural and educational facilities, a truck, passenger transport and private vehicles were also damaged.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into war crimes.

Watch more: Seven aerial bombs in half an hour: Russia destroys school, church and houses in Kherson region – Regional Military Administration. VIDEO