Six people, including four police officers, injured in Russian shelling of Kherson region

Over the past day, the occupiers shelled settlements in the Kherson and Beryslav districts of the Kherson region using artillery, mortars, and tanks; launched attacks with FPV drones and strike drones; and carried out drops from UAVs.

This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kherson region, according to Censor.NET.

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Settlements Under Attack

Thus, the following towns and villages came under enemy fire: Kherson, Antonivka, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Bruskyne, Veletenske, Dar’ivka, Dniprovske, Zelenivka, Zymivnyk, Ingulets, Kizomys, Komyshany, Mykilske, Novodmytrivka, Oleksandrivka, Rakivka, Rozliv, Romashkove, Sadove, Sofiivka, Stanislav, Tarasa Shevchenka, Tomyna Balka, Shyroka Balka, Kozatske, and Vesele were all under enemy fire.



As a result of Russian attacks, six single-family homes and three apartment buildings, a company cafeteria, a kindergarten building, a police vehicle, and a civilian vehicle were damaged.

Read more: Russia strikes hospital in Kherson: 63-year-old doctor killed – RMA

Injuries and Damage

In Bilozerka, a 65-year-old local resident was injured as a result of artillery shelling. The woman went to the hospital on her own, where she was diagnosed with a concussion and admitted.

Later that afternoon, Russian troops fired on the town with tanks, damaging a police vehicle in the process. Four police officers suffered concussions.

In Kherson, an FPV drone attacked a residential neighborhood. The explosion damaged two apartment buildings, and a 29-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds to his back. The victim was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

The enemy used FPV drones and "Molniya"-type unmanned aerial vehicles to damage private homes in Ingulets, Darivka, and Zelenivka.

In Bruskinsky, a kindergarten building was damaged as a result of an attack by a Russian UAV.

An attack by an FPV drone on a civilian vehicle was reported in Kherson, resulting in damage to the vehicle.

In the village of Taras Shevchenko, a farm building was damaged as a result of an attack by an FPV drone.

In the Stanislav community, the enemy struck with FPV drones, attack drones, and multiple-launch rocket systems.

See also: Russia struck a poultry farm in the Kherson region with KAB bombs. PHOTOS

Those wounded during the previous shelling

It is reported that four civilians who were injured in enemy attacks in recent days sought medical assistance.

A 66-year-old resident of Novokairiv, who was injured during a drone attack on July 3, was taken to the hospital.

In addition, a 65-year-old and a 70-year-old resident of Komyshan, who were injured in the artillery shelling, sought medical attention.

A 70-year-old resident of Kherson who was injured during a drone attack.

And also a 49-year-old woman from Kherson who was injured in a Russian airstrike on June 26.

The victims were diagnosed with blast injuries, traumatic brain injuries, concussions, shrapnel wounds, and acute stress reactions.

See more: SSU detains foreign FSB agent who adjusted Russian strikes on Kherson. PHOTOS