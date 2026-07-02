Russia strikes hospital in Kherson: 63-year-old doctor killed – RMA
A doctor was killed as a result of a Russian strike on a medical facility in Kherson. A 63-year-old man suffered fatal injuries.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the doctor was killed as a result of an enemy attack on a medical facility.
"A doctor was killed as a result of a Russian strike on a medical facility in Kherson. A 63-year-old man suffered injuries incompatible with life," Oleksandr Prokudin said.
Other circumstances of the attack and information about possible casualties are being clarified.
Background
- Today, July 2, at around 2:00 p.m., Russians struck a civilian car in downtown Kherson with a drone, killing one person.
- The number of people injured in a Russian drone strike on a minibus in Kherson on July 1 rose to 11. An 18-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman were killed.
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