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Russia strikes hospital in Kherson: 63-year-old doctor killed – RMA

Russian strike on Kherson hospital kills doctor

A doctor was killed as a result of a Russian strike on a medical facility in Kherson. A 63-year-old man suffered fatal injuries.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

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According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, the doctor was killed as a result of an enemy attack on a medical facility.

"A doctor was killed as a result of a Russian strike on a medical facility in Kherson. A 63-year-old man suffered injuries incompatible with life," Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Other circumstances of the attack and information about possible casualties are being clarified.

Background

  • Today, July 2, at around 2:00 p.m., Russians struck a civilian car in downtown Kherson with a drone, killing one person.
  • The number of people injured in a Russian drone strike on a minibus in Kherson on July 1 rose to 11. An 18-year-old girl and a 55-year-old woman were killed.

Watch more: Over past week, Russia has attacked 15 regions of Ukraine, deploying nearly 1,400 drones, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

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