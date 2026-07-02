Russians attack civilian car in Kherson with drone: man killed

Today, July 2, at around 2:00 p.m., Russians struck a civilian car in downtown Kherson with a drone, killing one person.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

As noted, a 41-year-old man sustained extremely serious injuries as a result of the enemy attack.

"Despite doctors’ efforts to save the victim’s life, he died in hospital. My sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased," the head of the regional military administration said.

See more: Ruscists hit minibus in Kherson with drone: two dead, 6 injured. PHOTOS

Background

As a reminder, on July 1, Russian occupiers attacked an administrative building in downtown Kherson with a drone, leaving people killed and injured.

Read more: Occupiers attack mother and her three children with drone in Kherson: They were hospitalized