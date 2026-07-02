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Russians attack civilian car in Kherson with drone: man killed
Today, July 2, at around 2:00 p.m., Russians struck a civilian car in downtown Kherson with a drone, killing one person.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
As noted, a 41-year-old man sustained extremely serious injuries as a result of the enemy attack.
"Despite doctors’ efforts to save the victim’s life, he died in hospital. My sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased," the head of the regional military administration said.
Background
As a reminder, on July 1, Russian occupiers attacked an administrative building in downtown Kherson with a drone, leaving people killed and injured.
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