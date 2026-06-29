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Occupiers attack mother and her three children with drone in Kherson: They were hospitalized
On the morning of June 29, in the center of Kherson, Russians attacked a mother and her three children with a drone while the children were playing in the yard.
This was reported by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
What is known
A 34-year-old woman, a 13-year-old boy, and two girls aged 6 and 3 were diagnosed with blast injuries and an acute stress reaction.
The victims were hospitalized. Doctors are providing them with all necessary assistance.
Background
Earlier, it was reported that four civilians were injured in enemy attacks in Kherson region, while two more rescuers were injured during demining.
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