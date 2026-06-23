One person killed, three injured as result of artillery shelling of Kherson

On June 23, at around 6:00 p.m., Russian troops launched an artillery strike on the Korabelnyi district of Kherson.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

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"At around 6:00 p.m., the Russians shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson with artillery," the statement said.

Killed

A 47-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life.

Read more: Day in Kherson region: 6 people killed, 27 injured

Injured

A 37-year-old woman was injured in the attack. She was diagnosed with a blast injury, concussion, and an acute stress reaction. An ambulance crew took the victim to the hospital in moderate condition.

A 62-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man also required medical assistance. Both victims have blast injuries, concussions, and acute stress reactions. Doctors are now providing them with the necessary assistance.

Read more: Ambulance attacked in Kherson: three medics injured