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One person killed, three injured as result of artillery shelling of Kherson
On June 23, at around 6:00 p.m., Russian troops launched an artillery strike on the Korabelnyi district of Kherson.
As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.
"At around 6:00 p.m., the Russians shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson with artillery," the statement said.
Killed
- A 47-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life.
Injured
- A 37-year-old woman was injured in the attack. She was diagnosed with a blast injury, concussion, and an acute stress reaction. An ambulance crew took the victim to the hospital in moderate condition.
- A 62-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man also required medical assistance. Both victims have blast injuries, concussions, and acute stress reactions. Doctors are now providing them with the necessary assistance.
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