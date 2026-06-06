Day in Kherson region: 6 people killed, 27 injured

Over the past 24 hours, dozens of settlements in the Kherson region—including Antonivka, Chornobaivka, Komyshany, Stanislav, Bilozerka, Beryslav, and Kherson itself—have come under Russian attack, including drone strikes, artillery shelling, and airstrikes.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, the Kherson City State Administration, and the regional prosecutor's office.

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Both residential areas and social and critical infrastructure facilities came under fire. Damage has been reported to at least 6 high-rise buildings and 9 private homes, as well as administrative buildings, stores, restaurants, gas stations, a cell tower, outbuildings, and private vehicles. Separately, there are reports of damage to a farm.

Civilian casualties

As a result of Russian aggression, six people were killed over the past 24 hours, and another 27 were wounded, with injuries ranging in severity.

On June 5, at around 8:30 p.m., Russian forces struck the village of Dudchany in the Beryslav district with a drone carrying explosives. A 66-year-old man was killed.

New attacks on Kherson

According to the Kherson Regional State Administration, on the morning of June 6, a Russian UAV struck the Central District of Kherson, resulting in a 66-year-old woman sustaining a traumatic brain injury, concussion, and blast injuries. She was hospitalized in moderate condition.

Another drone strike on a car in downtown Kherson left two people injured—a 56-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man. Both suffered blast injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds.

See more: Russia strikes gas station in Kherson Oblast with Shahed: 5 injured, doctors fighting to save two