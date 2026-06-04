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Ambulance attacked in Kherson: three medics injured
In Kherson’s Dniprovskyi District on 4 June, Russian occupiers attacked an ambulance on the grounds of a hospital. Medical workers were injured in the strike.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the Kherson City Military Administration.
"Russian occupiers today once again attacked an ambulance on the grounds of one of the hospitals in Kherson’s Dniprovskyi District," the statement said.
Casualties
- Two medical workers were injured while performing their duties: a 64-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man. Both suffered concussions and blast injuries.
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A 45-year-old woman also sought medical help.She was diagnosed with concussion, blast injury and closed head injury. At the moment of the enemy drone attack, she was in an office.
Damage
The service vehicle was also damaged: its windshield and rear window were shattered, and its doors were pierced by fragments.
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