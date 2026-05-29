Nine people injured in Russian strikes on Kherson

Throughout 29 May 2026, the Russian army struck Kherson and settlements in Kherson region using multiple-launch rocket systems, tube artillery, mortars and drones of various types.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported this, Censor.NET reports.

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Casualties

As noted, as of 5:30 p.m., nine people had been recorded as injured as a result of Russian aggression.

All the casualties are residents of Kherson who sustained injuries of varying severity as a result of artillery strikes and the enemy’s use of UAVs.

Read more: In Kherson region, 1 person died and 15 others were injured due to enemy shelling, including 2 children.

Damage

In addition, private houses and apartment buildings, a warehouse, trucks and cars were damaged.

Read more: Russians attack playground in Kherson with MLRS: mother and two children injured, father killed