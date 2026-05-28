In Kherson region, 1 person died and 15 others were injured due to enemy shelling, including 2 children.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have once again shelled the right bank of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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Which towns and villages were shelled?

Over the past 24 hours, the following areas were subjected to enemy drone attacks, airstrikes, and artillery shelling: Prydniprovske, Pryozernoye, Rakivka, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Bilyayivka, Veletenske, Dniprovske, Dudchany, Antonivka, Zelenivka, Zymivnyk, Zmiyivka, Zolota Balka, Ivanivka, Kachkarivka, Kizomys, Komyshany, Mykilsk, Milove, Mykhailivka, Novovorontsovka, Novokayri, Novooleksandrivka, Osokorivka, Ponyativka, Sadove, Sofiivka, Tarasa Shevchenka, Tokarivka, Chornobaivka, Shevchenkivka, Tiahynka, Urozhayne, Chervonyi Mayak, Romashkove, Novodmytrivka, Tomyna Balka, Zoryvka, Rozlyv, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, and the city of Kherson.

Destruction

Russian forces targeted social infrastructure and residential areas in the region’s towns and villages, damaging 16 high-rise buildings and 8 private homes. The occupiers also destroyed an administrative building, a bank, a restaurant, a gas pipeline, a utility building, a moped, agricultural machinery, and private vehicles.

As a result of Russian aggression, 1 person was killed, and 15 others were injured, including 2 children.

Yesterday, 10 people were evacuated from the liberated communities in the region.

Watch more: Shelling of children’s playground in Kherson: one child in critical condition. VIDEO