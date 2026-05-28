Shelling of children’s playground in Kherson: one child in critical condition. VIDEO

Following the Russian shelling of the Shumensky district of Kherson, doctors are continuing to treat the affected family, including two children who are in varying conditions of severity.

According to Censor.NET, citing the head of the Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, this was reported by Stanislav Bumbu, deputy director of the Kherson Regional Children’s Hospital.

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The most serious condition is that of a 3-year-old child

According to him, the most critical condition is that of a 3-year-old girl who sustained blast trauma and multiple shrapnel wounds to the head, chest, abdomen and limbs.

After receiving initial treatment, the child was taken to Mykolaiv, where she underwent surgery to remove shrapnel from her head. She is currently under constant medical supervision, and once her condition has stabilised, she is due to be transferred to Okhmatdyt.

Condition of the older sister and mother

The 6-year-old sister was also injured – she has been diagnosed with blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to the back. The girl has undergone surgery; her condition is assessed as moderate, and her life is not in danger.

The children’s mother is in a critical condition: she has shrapnel wounds to the abdomen and limbs, concussion and a traumatic brain injury. Doctors are continuing to fight for her life.

What happened?

On the evening of 27 May in Kherson, Russian troops attacked a children’s playground with multiple launch rocket systems.A 36-year-old mother and her two daughters, aged 6 and 3, were injured. They sustained blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds.All three victims are under medical supervision.

Shanko later added that, according to preliminary information, Russian terrorists had killed the family’s father.

Read also on Censor.NET: Three people injured in shelling of Korabelny district in Kherson, - Regional Military Administration