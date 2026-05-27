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Russians attack playground in Kherson with MLRS: mother and two children injured, father killed
On the evening of 27 May, Russian forces attacked a playground in Kherson with multiple-launch rocket systems. A mother and her two daughters, aged six and three, were injured, and their father was killed.
Censor.NET reports this, citing Yaroslav Shanko.
What is known about the shelling
- At around 5:30 p.m., Russian terrorists attacked the Korabelnyi District with MLRS. A playground where parents were spending time with their children came under fire.
- A 36-year-old mother and her two daughters, aged six and three, were injured. They sustained mine-blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds.
- All three injured people are currently under medical supervision.
Later, Shanko added that, according to preliminary information, Russian terrorists killed the father of the family that is currently hospitalized: the mother and her two young daughters.
A man whose details are currently being established sustained fatal injuries.
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