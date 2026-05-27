Russians attack playground in Kherson with MLRS: mother and two children injured, father killed

On the evening of 27 May, Russian forces attacked a playground in Kherson with multiple-launch rocket systems. A mother and her two daughters, aged six and three, were injured, and their father was killed.

Censor.NET reports this, citing Yaroslav Shanko.

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What is known about the shelling

At around 5:30 p.m., Russian terrorists attacked the Korabelnyi District with MLRS. A playground where parents were spending time with their children came under fire.

A 36-year-old mother and her two daughters, aged six and three, were injured. They sustained mine-blast injuries and multiple shrapnel wounds.

All three injured people are currently under medical supervision.

Read more: One person killed, 11 injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast

Later, Shanko added that, according to preliminary information, Russian terrorists killed the father of the family that is currently hospitalized: the mother and her two young daughters.

A man whose details are currently being established sustained fatal injuries.

Read more: Three people injured in shelling of Korabelnyi district of Kherson – RMA