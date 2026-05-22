One person killed, 11 injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
Today, 22 May 2026, the Russian army attacked settlements in Kherson Oblast with tube and rocket artillery, mortars, and various types of UAVs, causing casualties.
This was reported by the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET reports.
As noted, as of 5:30 p.m., one person had been killed and 11 injured as a result of Russian aggression.
Attacks on Kherson
In the morning, a man was killed and another injured in Kherson as explosives were dropped from a UAV.
Six more civilians were injured in the regional centre as a result of artillery shelling.
Shelling of the oblast
In the villages of Kostyrka and Ukrainka, four local residents were injured in Russian drone attacks.
Damage caused by attacks
Private houses, a place of worship and vehicles were damaged.
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