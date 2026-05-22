One person killed, 11 injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast

Today, 22 May 2026, the Russian army attacked settlements in Kherson Oblast with tube and rocket artillery, mortars, and various types of UAVs, causing casualties.

This was reported by the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As noted, as of 5:30 p.m., one person had been killed and 11 injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Attacks on Kherson

In the morning, a man was killed and another injured in Kherson as explosives were dropped from a UAV.

Six more civilians were injured in the regional centre as a result of artillery shelling.

Read more: UN responds to strikes on its humanitarian convoy in Kherson region: Secretary-General concerned

Shelling of the oblast

In the villages of Kostyrka and Ukrainka, four local residents were injured in Russian drone attacks.

Damage caused by attacks

Private houses, a place of worship and vehicles were damaged.

Read more: One person killed and nine injured in Russian strikes on Kherson region