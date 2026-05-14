One person killed and nine injured in Russian strikes on Kherson region

Throughout the day on 14 May 2026, Russian occupiers continued attacking settlements in the Kherson region with artillery and drones, killing one person and injuring others.

The Kherson Region Prosecutor’s Office reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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Victims of the attack

As noted, as of 5:30 p.m., one person had been killed and nine others injured as a result of Russian aggression.

In the morning, Russian troops dropped explosives from a UAV on one of the streets in Kherson, killing a 68-year-old woman.

Another nine people were injured in the regional center as a result of drone attacks.

Read more: Mandatory evacuation of children announced from two settlements in Kherson community – CMA

Six of them were injured in an attack on a vehicle of the UN mission in Ukraine and a volunteer group’s car.

Damage

In addition, private houses and apartment buildings, a sanatorium building, a shop, an educational institution, and vehicles were damaged.

Watch more: Russian forces strike Kherson: woman killed, UN humanitarian mission vehicle damaged. VIDEO

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