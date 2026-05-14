One person killed and nine injured in Russian strikes on Kherson region
Throughout the day on 14 May 2026, Russian occupiers continued attacking settlements in the Kherson region with artillery and drones, killing one person and injuring others.
The Kherson Region Prosecutor’s Office reported this, Censor.NET informs.
Victims of the attack
As noted, as of 5:30 p.m., one person had been killed and nine others injured as a result of Russian aggression.
- In the morning, Russian troops dropped explosives from a UAV on one of the streets in Kherson, killing a 68-year-old woman.
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Another nine people were injured in the regional center as a result of drone attacks.
Six of them were injured in an attack on a vehicle of the UN mission in Ukraine and a volunteer group’s car.
Damage
In addition, private houses and apartment buildings, a sanatorium building, a shop, an educational institution, and vehicles were damaged.
Background
- As a reminder, it was reported earlier that Russian forces attacked the Korabelnyi District of Kherson, killing a woman. A vehicle of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs also came under attack.
- Ukraine, in turn, called on the UN and its member states to condemn Russia’s attack on a humanitarian convoy in Kherson region.
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