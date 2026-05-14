Mandatory evacuation of children announced from two settlements in Kherson community – CMA

A mandatory evacuation of children together with their parents has been announced from the settlements of Naddniprianske and Molodizhne in the Kherson community due to the deteriorating security situation in the Kherson region.

This was reported by Head of the Kherson City Military Administration (CMA) Yaroslav Shanko following a meeting of the regional Defense Council, Censor.NET reports.

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Deteriorating security situation

"A decision has been made to conduct a mandatory evacuation of the population from certain settlements of the Naddniprianske starosta district due to the deteriorating security situation and intensified enemy drone attacks," the statement says.

It is noted that this concerns, in particular, the evacuation of children together with their parents or legal representatives from Naddniprianske and Molodizhne.

"I urge residents not to delay evacuation and to take care of their families' safety," Shanko stressed.

Read more: New Russian strike on Kherson: two teenagers seriously injured, medics fighting for their lives

Background

As reported earlier, Russians attacked the Korabelnyi district of Kherson the previous day, killing a woman. A vehicle belonging to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs also came under attack.

See more: Russians attacked minibus in Kherson for second time in day: driver was injured. PHOTOS