Russians attacked minibus in Kherson for second time in day: driver was injured. PHOTOS

A second attack by a Russian drone on public transport has been reported in Kherson today. At around 10.40 am, an enemy drone struck a minibus in the city’s Central District.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

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"The driver was injured in the enemy strike. He is currently in hospital and receiving the necessary medical care," the statement said.

Russia launched a massive drone attack on Kherson

In the morning, Kherson came under a massive attack by Russian drones. The enemy simultaneously deployed a large number of UAVs of various types, including FPV drones, ‘Molniya’-type drones, and fibre-optic-controlled drones.

According to available information, the strikes were carried out using several types of drones simultaneously, which made them difficult to intercept and placed an additional burden on the air defence system and mobile fire groups.

Ukrainian military and air defence units worked to counter the aerial threat and destroy enemy drones. At the same time, it is emphasised that the risk of repeated large-scale attacks on the city remains high.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russia attacked a minibus in Kherson: there are dead and wounded. Photo report

Consequences of the attack







