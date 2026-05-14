Russian forces strike Kherson: woman killed, UN humanitarian mission vehicle damaged. VIDEO

Russian occupiers attacked the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, resulting in the death of a woman. A vehicle belonging to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs was also hit.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, according to Censor.NET.

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"At around 10:00, the Russians killed a woman in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. The woman, a resident of Kherson whose identity is currently being established, sustained fatal injuries as a result of a strike by an enemy UAV," the statement reads.

It is known that the Russians attacked vehicles belonging to a humanitarian mission in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson using a drone.

"The strike damaged vehicles belonging to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. We are verifying information regarding the casualties," added the regional governor.

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