Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: missiles and drones struck capital, 16 killed, including 2 children. VIDEO (updated)

Kyiv has come under a large-scale combined attack by Russian forces involving missiles and drones. Damage and casualties have been reported in the capital.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

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In the Dniprovskyi district, debris from a UAV caused a fire on the roof of a 5-story residential building. A UAV was also reported to have struck a residential building.

In another building in the same district, the floor between the fifth floor and the roof was damaged.

In the Holosiivskyi district, debris fell onto the roadway. Emergency services are heading to the scene. Debris also fell onto a business center building.

In Obolon, rocket debris fell onto a non-residential building. Rocket debris was reported at one location. On the grounds of a non-residential development. Additionally, debris fell on a three-story parking building and a business center. Debris also struck an apartment on the 12th floor of a residential building. A fire broke out.

A strike on a 25-story unfinished building has been reported.

In the Solomianskyi district, a car is on fire in a parking lot near a business center. Additionally, debris fell on the grounds of a non-residential building.

Emergency services are heading to the scene.

In the Dniprovskyi district, a strike has reportedly occurred. Fires have been reported in garages and a parked car.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a strike hit a non-residential building.

In the Darnytskyi district, according to preliminary information, structural elements have collapsed in a residential building. People may be trapped there. Rescue workers are heading to the scene.

There are also small commercial structures on fire in the area, as well as a fire at a gas station, and debris has been reported falling in open areas.

At another location, debris has fallen near a non-residential building.

A private residential building has been hit.

"In the Darnytskyi district, where parts of a residential building have collapsed and people are trapped under the rubble, a search and rescue operation is underway. All emergency services are on the scene," Klitschko said.

The facade of a high-rise building has also been damaged. Cars are burning in the area adjacent to the building, reported Kyiv City Military Administration Head Tkachenko.

Casualties and victims

According to Klitschko, medics have hospitalized two people injured as a result of the enemy’s attack on the capital.

Teams continue to be on duty at the sites of the strikes.

According to Kyiv City Military Administration Head Tymur Tkachenko, there are four casualties in the capital. They have been hospitalized.

Later, Klitschko reported:

"Nine people injured as a result of the enemy’s massive attack on the capital have been hospitalized in the city’s medical facilities. Two people received outpatient care."

At 6:40 a.m., Tkachenko reported that 16 people were injured as a result of the attack. Unfortunately, one person died.

The air raid alert remains in effect. Explosions are again being heard in Kyiv.

According to SES, as of 7:30 a.m., there are at least 31 known casualties, including one child. Unfortunately, there is information about one fatality.

In the Darnytskyi district, 27 people were rescued. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing to search for people trapped under the rubble at the site of a collapsed high-rise building and to extinguish five cars on fire in the courtyard of a residential building at another address.

Cleanup efforts following the shelling are currently underway in the Obolonskyi, Darnytskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts.

Earlier today, Klitschko reported that the attack in the capital has left 32 people injured. Among them is a one-month-old baby. Twenty people are currently hospitalized, including the baby.

As of 10:10 a.m., there have already been 40 casualties in the capital as a result of a massive enemy attack. Among them are two children.

Thirty-one casualties have been hospitalized, including one child.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing in the Darnytskyi district at the site of a Russian strike on an apartment building.

"As of 10:00 a.m., two fatalities have been reported. Emergency responders have managed to rescue 28 people. Dog handlers and psychologists from the State Emergency Service are working at the scene. Rescuers have already removed over 20 cubic meters of building debris and evacuated 5 damaged vehicles," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

The death toll from the Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to three

The State Emergency Service reported that the body of another victim of the massive attack was recovered from the rubble of a high-rise building in the Darnytskyi district.

In total, 5 districts of the capital were hit by the Russian strike.

Rescuers recovered the body of another victim from under the rubble. The woman's identity is being determined.

"There are already four fatalities in the capital as a result of the enemy's attack," Klitschko said.

At 1:30 p.m., it was reported that rescuers had recovered the bodies of two more people from the rubble of a building in the Darnytskyi district.

"Thus, the death toll from the Russian strike has risen to five. In addition, there are currently reports of at least 20 people missing. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. Information is being updated," the State Emergency Service reported.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, one of the five people killed in the capital was a child.

He said that rescue workers recovered the body of a 12-year-old girl from the rubble of a building in the Darnytskyi district. The search and rescue operation is ongoing.

As of 3:00 p.m., the death toll from the strike on an apartment building in the Darnytskyi district has risen to seven people.

Read more: Russia carries out combined strike on Ukraine with drones and missiles – Air Force (updated)