Russia carries out combined strike on Ukraine with drones and missiles – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of May 13, a large-scale combined strike on Ukraine is ongoing.

The Russians are attacking with strike drones and missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Attack on Ukraine

At 8:24 p.m., a missile threat was reported. A MiG-31K takeoff was recorded.

Updated information

At 8:40 p.m., the MiG-31K-related threat was lifted.

At 8:58 p.m., there was a threat of attack UAVs in eastern Sumy region.

Updated information

9:20 p.m. – Groups of enemy UAVs moving from the Sumy region toward the Poltava region.

9:26 p.m. – Guided aerial bombs launched toward the Sumy region.

9:32 p.m. – Guided aerial bombs launched toward the Donetsk region.

9:38 p.m. – Guided aerial bombs launched toward the Zaporizhzhia region.

9:42 p.m. – Enemy tactical aviation activity detected in the north-eastern and south-eastern directions. Threat of aerial weapons deployment for frontline regions.

Updated information

10:01 p.m. – Enemy UAVs moving from Kherson region toward Mykolaiv region.

10:29 p.m. – Enemy UAVs moving from Poltava region toward Cherkasy region on a western course.

10:29 p.m. – Enemy UAVs in northern Kharkiv region heading toward Kharkiv.

Stay in safe places during the air raid alert!

Read more: Russia attacks Naftogaz facilities in two Ukrainian regions