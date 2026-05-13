Russia attacks Naftogaz facilities in two Ukrainian regions

On May 13, Russia again attacked the infrastructure of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine in two regions of Ukraine.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated by the company’s CEO Serhii Koretskyi.

Strike on gas production facilities and the company's enterprise

According to the head of Naftogaz, an enemy drone damaged a gas production facility in the Kharkiv region. A company enterprise in the Zhytomyr region also came under attack.

Koretskyi clarified that this time there were no casualties as a result of the attack.

Read more: Three Naftogaz employees were killed as result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv and Poltava regions

Earlier, we reported that during an air raid alert, Russian troops attacked energy and industrial facilities in the Lviv region. As a result of the strikes, more than 10,000 customers were left without electricity.