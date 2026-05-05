Three Naftogaz employees were killed as result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv and Poltava regions

Three Naftogaz employees were killed as a result of the Russian attack on the Poltava and Kharkiv regions.

This was reported by Naftogaz’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"They were gas workers who carried on working despite regular shelling of infrastructure to keep the country supplied with heat and gas. Last night, they were killed in a Russian strike — after the all-clear had been given, whilst they were dealing with the aftermath of a previous attack alongside Ukraine’s State Emergency Service," the company stated.

Kozin Oleksandr Valeriiovych, 49 years old. Head of the condensate stabilisation process shop. Oleksandr had repeatedly taken part in dealing with the aftermath of previous strikes. For his bravery, he was awarded the "Order of Merit," 3rd class, by the President of Ukraine.

Musienko Yurii Mykolaiovych, 49 years old. Process pump operator in the condensate stabilisation workshop.



Dub Mykhailo Anatoliiovych, 47 years old. Shift engineer in the gas condensate and oil processing department.

A further 12 employees were injured as a result of the Russian strike.

Read more: Russians attack five Naftogaz facilities in Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts over past day

What led up to this?

Earlier it was reported that Russian drones attacked Brovary: there are casualties and damage.

In addition, the enemy attacked the Poltava region with missiles and drones: 4 people were killed, over 30 injured. 3,480 customers are without gas.

Zaporizhzhia was also under enemy attack. The occupiers struck the city with ballistic missiles.

On the morning of 5 May, Russian invaders launched a series of strikes on Kharkiv. A number of districts in the city were attacked.

See more: Russia’s statements about ceasefire contradict reality: enemy is striking critical infrastructure, – Svyrydenko. PHOTOS