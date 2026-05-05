Russia’s statements about ceasefire contradict reality: enemy is striking critical infrastructure, – Svyrydenko. PHOTOS

On the night of 5 May, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine’s energy, gas, industrial and railway facilities. At least five people were killed and dozens were injured.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

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"Work is currently underway in Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Kherson and other regions to deal with the aftermath of the night’s massive Russian strikes. All necessary services have been mobilised," the statement reads.

Svyrydenko noted that the Russian army had struck energy facilities, oil and gas infrastructure, railways and industrial sites with missiles and drones. Hits on civilian infrastructure have also been recorded – with damage to homes, transport and enterprises.

Unfortunately, according to preliminary data, 5 people have been killed and 39 wounded. The situation is most critical in the Poltava region: workers and rescue workers were killed in a strike on a gas production facility, with dozens more wounded. There are also casualties in the Kharkiv region. My condolences to the families of the deceased.

Russian statements about a ceasefire contradict reality

"Russia’s proposals for a ceasefire remain nothing more than statements. The reality is night-time strikes on critical infrastructure and civilian targets. These attacks demonstrate once again that protecting critical infrastructure and strengthening air defences remain our key priority," Svyrydenko noted.

See more: Ruscists struck centre of Chernihiv with "Shahed" (updated). PHOTOS

What led up to this?

Earlier it was reported that Russian drones attacked Brovary: there are casualties and damage.

In addition, the enemy attacked the Poltava region with missiles and drones: 4 people were killed, over 30 injured. 3,480 customers are without gas.

Rescuers Dmytro Skryl and Hero of Ukraine Viktor Kuzmenko were killed in a second Russian missile strike on the Poltava region, with three people in a critical condition.

Zaporizhzhia was also under enemy attack. The occupiers struck the city with ballistic missiles.

On the morning of 5 May, Russian invaders launched a series of strikes on Kharkiv. A number of districts in the city were attacked.

The consequences of the combined strike

















Watch more: Russia launched around 1,600 drones and 1,100 unmanned aerial vehicles at Ukraine over the past week, - Zelenskyy