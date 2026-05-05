Enemy attacked Poltava region with missiles and drones: 4 people were killed and more than 30 were injured. 3,480 customers are without gas
Tonight, May 5, 2026, the enemy attacked the Poltava region with missiles and strike UAVs. Direct hits and falling debris were recorded at two locations in the Poltava district.
This was reported on Telegram by Vitalii Diakivnych, head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
There are victims
As of this hour, four people are known to have died.
Another 31 people have sustained injuries of varying severity. They are receiving the necessary medical care.
Industrial facility damaged
According to the RMA, an industrial facility was damaged as a result of the attack. 3,480 customers were left without gas service. Railway infrastructure was also damaged.
Background
- Earlier reports indicated that Russian drones had attacked Brovary, resulting in casualties and damage.
- Zaporizhzhia was also targeted by enemy attacks. The occupiers struck the city with ballistic missiles.
- On the morning of May 5, Russian invaders launched a series of strikes on Kharkiv. Several districts of the city were attacked.
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