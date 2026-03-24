Attack on Poltava region: 2 dead and 12 injured, 5-year-old child is in hospital’s intensive care unit (updated). PHOTOS

On the night of 23–24 March, Russian invaders launched a large-scale attack on the Poltava region. There have been fatalities and injuries, and damage has been reported to residential buildings and a hotel.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Diakivnych.

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As of 03:25, damage to residential buildings and a hotel has been reported in the Poltava community. The strikes caused fires, and all emergency services are working at the scenes.

"Two people were killed and seven were injured as a result of the attack. Medical staff are providing all necessary assistance to the victims," Diakivnych said.

As of 04:00, the number of injured had risen to eleven people.

Read more: Russians may be preparing massive strike on Ukraine. Relevant instructions for air defense have already been issued – Zelenskyy

Initial consequences of the attack

The secretary of the Poltava City Council reported that a child was injured as a result of the attack. Medical staff are providing all necessary assistance.

Various degrees of damage have been recorded in the community, affecting both private homes and apartment blocks.

Update

As a result of the enemy attack, direct hits and the fall of debris from enemy missiles and UAVs were recorded at four locations.

According to the prosecutor’s office, 12 people sustained injuries of varying severity, including a five-year-old child. The child is in intensive care.

In the city of Poltava and the Poltava district, a nine-story building, private residential homes, a hotel roof, and industrial buildings of a defunct enterprise were damaged.











