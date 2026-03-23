Russians may be preparing massive strike on Ukraine. Relevant instructions for air defense have already been issued – Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said intelligence reports indicate that Russia may be preparing new massive strikes on Ukrainian territory on the night of March 24.
The head of state said this in a video address on March 23, Censor.NET reports.
About the shelling
"Please pay attention to air raid alerts today. There is information from intelligence that the Russians may be preparing a massive strike. The relevant instructions for air defense have already been issued. Please take care of yourselves and of Ukraine," he noted.
Fuel situation
Zelenskyy also spoke with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and Naftogaz head Serhii Koretskyi about the fuel situation in Ukraine.
"Government officials, Naftogaz and all institutions must work very closely with participants in the fuel market so that supplies remain uninterrupted and so that society has a clearer understanding of what state support options are available. I am also grateful to those of Ukraine’s neighbours whose reliable cooperation is helping us get through this difficult period. Joint action and coordination always help," the president said.
- Earlier, Zelenskyy said Ukrainian intelligence had learned of Russia’s plans to deploy new ground control stations for long-range drones in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, as well as four stations in Belarus.
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