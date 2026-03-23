Russians may be preparing massive strike on Ukraine. Relevant instructions for air defense have already been issued – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said intelligence reports indicate that Russia may be preparing new massive strikes on Ukrainian territory on the night of March 24.

The head of state said this in a video address on March 23, Censor.NET reports.

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About the shelling

"Please pay attention to air raid alerts today. There is information from intelligence that the Russians may be preparing a massive strike. The relevant instructions for air defense have already been issued. Please take care of yourselves and of Ukraine," he noted.

See more: All fires have been extinguished following Russian Federation’s night-time attack on Kyiv region. PHOTOS

Fuel situation

Zelenskyy also spoke with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and Naftogaz head Serhii Koretskyi about the fuel situation in Ukraine.

"Government officials, Naftogaz and all institutions must work very closely with participants in the fuel market so that supplies remain uninterrupted and so that society has a clearer understanding of what state support options are available. I am also grateful to those of Ukraine’s neighbours whose reliable cooperation is helping us get through this difficult period. Joint action and coordination always help," the president said.

See more: Zelenskyy paid tribute to defenders who died during defence and liberation of Moschun. PHOTOS