Zelenskyy paid tribute to defenders who died during defence and liberation of Moschun. PHOTOS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy paid tribute to the defenders who lost their lives in the battles for the village of Moschun, which marked a turning point during the Russian offensive on Kyiv at the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Office of the President.

Zelenskyy paid tribute to the fallen defenders of Moschun

As noted, the head of state placed a lamp near the stele at the "Angels of Victory" memorial and spoke with the relatives and loved ones of the fallen soldiers.

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Moshchun as a key defensive line for Kyiv in 2022

"It is very important and right to honour the memory of the heroes who defended Moschun, the Kyiv region, and our entire state. We are grateful to your families and loved ones. It is a great pity that they are not with us. They are in our lives, in our history. Thank you for defending Ukraine. Unfortunately, at such a high price," said Zelenskyy.

The President separately thanked the defenders present at the ceremony, who took part in the battles for Moschun, for their service and all these years of fighting against Russian aggression.

"I wish everyone victory. It is very important that the war ends justly. It is very important that the lads did not give their lives in vain. We honour everyone you knew, and those who may be unknown. The main thing we all know is that they all did the most important thing: we are here, we are alive, Ukraine lives on, our children are here. That is the most important thing," the head of state emphasised.

Moshchun became one of Kyiv’s main defensive lines. The Russian occupiers intended to break through the village to the capital, using the Hostomel–Bucha–Irpin route. On 21 March 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine completely drove Russian troops out of Moshchun.