European Union has imposed sanctions on nine Russians implicated in war crimes in Bucha

On Monday, March 16, the Council of the European Union imposed sanctions on nine Russian citizens responsible for war crimes against the civilian population in Bucha during the Russian occupation in 2022.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement from the Council of the European Union.

"In connection with the fourth anniversary of the massacre in Bucha, which took place in February–March 2022, the Council of the EU today adopted restrictive measures against nine individuals who played a key role in those events," the statement said.

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Who has been hit by sanctions?

In particular, the Council of the EU added Colonel General Alexander Chaiko, the former commander of the Russian Federation’s Eastern Military District and the highest-ranking Russian military officer in Ukraine at the start of the full-scale invasion, to the sanctions list. It is noted that he was the commander-in-chief in Ukraine during the Russian military’s invasion of Bucha.

In addition, other Russian military personnel who commanded Russian forces in Ukraine at the start of the full-scale war and committed atrocities against residents of Bucha and the neighboring towns of Hostomel, Irpin, and Borodianka have been added to the "blacklist."

"Troops under their command participated in looting and torture and forced civilians to remove the bodies of dead Russian soldiers. One of the individuals on the list is also responsible for the adoption of a child from the Russian-occupied Donetsk region, who was illegally deported to Russia," the statement said.

What restrictions are in place?

The assets of these nine individuals have been frozen, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with funds. In addition, those subject to sanctions are prohibited from entering EU countries or transiting through them.