EU has imposed sanctions on four individuals for spreading Russian propaganda

The European Union has imposed new sanctions against four individuals involved in spreading Russian propaganda and disinformation aimed at supporting Russia’s war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by the Council of the European Union.

Details

Russian propagandist Sergei Klyuchenkov has been added to the sanctions list. The EU notes that he actively disseminated Kremlin narratives and disinformation in an attempt to justify Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

According to the Council of the EU, in his television and radio programmes, Klyuchenkov repeatedly called for further violence against Ukraine, including against the civilian population. He also publicly advocated for the so-called "de-Ukrainisation" of the occupied territories and suggested attacking countries that support Ukraine, including the US, Turkey, Germany, France and the UK.

Read more: Kremlin actively spreads disinformation, influencing Europe and world, - Zelenskyy

Sanctions have also been imposed on Ernest Makevicius, a Lithuanian-born presenter on Russian state television. As noted by the EU, in his news programmes he regularly disseminated false narratives about Russia’s war against Ukraine and discredited the Ukrainian army.

In addition, restrictive measures have been applied to British propagandist Graham Phillips and Frenchman Adrian Bocquet. According to the Council of the EU, Phillips actively justified Russian aggression, in particular by creating propaganda materials in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and publishing articles in support of the Kremlin’s actions.

Adrien Bocquet, for his part, positioned himself as a disseminator of Russian propaganda narratives in Europe and Russia.

The Council of the EU emphasised that the activities of these individuals contribute to the Russian government’s policy, which undermines democracy, the rule of law, stability and security in the European Union and Ukraine.