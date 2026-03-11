Kremlin actively spreads disinformation, influencing Europe and world, - Zelenskyy

Currently, the Kremlin is operating on the edge, regularly spreading misinformation. At the same time, many media outlets and politicians in Europe repeat these fake reports verbatim without checking them.

This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET, with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

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The Kremlin uses disinformation as a tool of influence

"Why do you think the Kremlin is spending so much energy on this now? Today, it is one of the tools that can be used to influence the other side without sacrificing people, without losses, by the way. And even without that, a lot of money is being spent, a lot, I mean, this pressure requires large sums. And it's not easy. But in Russia, it is," the president said.

According to him, there is a debate in Russian propaganda, and they are expanding this influence.

Influence on media and politicians in Europe and the US

As Zelensky said, they operate on media platforms in Europe, the US, and Israel, not only in the Middle East.

Some leaders think they have influence in Africa, on the African continent. And they have influence in the Middle East. They have a lot of influence. I think in the Middle East, they are balancing... And Russia has a lot of influence in Europe," the president added.

He concluded that Moscow also has one of the greatest influences on China and India.

"So this is a tool for their narratives," Zelenskyy emphasized.