Russia attacks Ukraine with drones on evening of 4 May – Air Force (updated)

On the evening of 4 May, Russia continues to shell Ukraine with attack drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Attack on Ukraine

At 7:24 p.m., groups of UAVs were reported:

from southern Kherson Oblast, heading north;

toward Zaporizhzhia from the north;

from the east toward northern Kharkiv Oblast.

Updated information

At 8:44 p.m. – attack UAVs heading toward Dnipro from the south.

At 8:54 p.m. – UAVs heading toward Pavlohrad from the south.

Attack on Ukraine

At 9:39 p.m. – enemy UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, near Kurylivka and Kamianske.

At 9:40 p.m. – guided aerial bombs launched toward Donetsk and Sumy oblasts.

At 9:41 p.m. – a new group of enemy UAVs in eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

At 9:59 p.m. – UAVs heading toward Kryvyi Rih, Nikopol and Dnipro from the south.

At 10:00 p.m. – the Air Force reported UAV movement:

toward Krolevets in northern Sumy Oblast;

toward Pavlohrad in eastern Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

At 10:01 p.m. – guided aerial bombs heading toward northern Kharkiv Oblast.

At 10:25 p.m. – UAVs in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, near Solone, Krynychky and Kurylivka.

Stay in safe places during the air raid alert!

At 7:54 p.m., attack UAVs were reported in Poltava Oblast, east of the regional center, heading south, as well as UAVs in occupied Kherson Oblast, heading toward Nikopol.

Earlier, we reported that 35 houses were damaged in Chornomorsk, Odesa Oblast, after a Russian attack.

Read more: 35 houses damaged in Odesa region following Russian attack, - RMA. PHOTOS