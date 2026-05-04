35 houses damaged in Odesa region following Russian attack, - RMA. PHOTOS

Significant damage to residential areas has been reported in the suburbs of Chornomorsk, in the Odesa region, following a Russian attack.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a message from the head of the Odesa RMA, Oleh Kiper, published on Telegram.

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Consequences of the strike and the situation with infrastructure

At least 35 private homes have been damaged. One of them has been completely destroyed, another has suffered serious damage, and the rest have sustained varying degrees of damage.

The regional governor noted that port infrastructure was also affected by the attack. At the same time, critical infrastructure facilities continue to operate without disruption.

"The number of damaged houses has increased: 35 private homes are currently known to have been affected. One house has been completely destroyed, and another has been significantly damaged," said Kiper.

Electricity, water and gas supplies in the region are being provided in full. The situation is under the control of the local authorities.

See more: Sea covered in oil, birds trapped: Chornomorsk after Russian attack. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian forces attacked the Odesa region with drones

Russia attacked the Odesa region on the night of 3 May. As a result of the enemy strikes, two people were killed and five were injured.

In the Odesa region, enemy drones were recorded hitting three residential buildings, with two more damaged. Port infrastructure facilities and equipment were also damaged.

Law enforcement agencies have documented yet another war crime committed by the Russian army against the civilian population.

See more: Izmail under attack by Russia again: enemy struck port. PHOTO