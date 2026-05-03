Russian troops attacked Odesa region with drones: 2 people killed, 5 wounded. Houses and port infrastructure damaged. PHOTO

The enemy continues to strike civilian and port infrastructure in the Odesa region. Unfortunately, two people have been killed and five others injured as a result of the enemy attacks.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleg Kipper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences

In the Odesa region, enemy drones struck three residential buildings, with two more damaged. Port infrastructure facilities and equipment were also damaged.

"The fires that broke out have now been extinguished by rescue workers. All relevant services are working to deal with the aftermath. Law enforcement agencies are documenting yet another war crime committed by the Russian army against the civilian population of the Odesa region," the statement reads.

See more: Izmail under attack by Russia again: enemy struck port. PHOTO







What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russian troops attacked Ukraine with "Iskander" missiles and 268 UAVs. 249 drones were neutralised.

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