Izmail under attack by Russia again: enemy struck port. PHOTO

On the night of 2 May, Russian forces launched an attack on the port infrastructure of the city of Izmail in the Odesa region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Izmail District State Administration.

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"The enemy has once again attacked the port infrastructure of the city of Izmail.

The air defence forces responded very effectively – most of the enemy UAVs were shot down. There is virtually no damage," the statement reads.

See more: Russia attacked shopping centre in Odesa region: fire broke out. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack

Strikes on Izmail in April

Last month, Izmail’s port infrastructure was repeatedly hit by enemy strikes.

On the night of 8 April, Russian occupation forces attacked the port of Izmail in the Odesa region. Port infrastructure and a civilian vessel were damaged. The attacks caused fires on the vessel and in storage facilities, which were quickly extinguished by rescue workers

On 14 April, the enemy struck Odesa region again. Hits were recorded in the port area of Izmail; infrastructure and a vessel were damaged, but there were no casualties.

Read also on Censor.NET: Enemy attacks Kryvyi Rih: infrastructure facility hit (updated)